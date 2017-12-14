A TRAIN company will be handing out free cookies and chocolates to commuters today as an act of goodwill.

Greater Anglia’s rail stations will be spreading festive cheer to help raise money for Save the Children.

Stations and ticket offices will be decorated and staff be wearing Christmas jumpers as part of Save the Children’s national Christmas Jumper Day.

Staff have 13,000 Christmas tree cookies and more than 19,000 festive chocolates to hand out.