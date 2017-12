A man has been charged with supplying Class A drugs.

Reece Morgan, 25, unemployed, of Cooper Smith Road, Takeley, was arrested on Tuesday, December 12.

He has been charged with supplying cocaine and two counts of supplying heroin in Chelmsford.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on January 17.

The arrest was part of a police operation in Chelmsford to tackle drug-related crime and associated crime and anti-social behaviour.