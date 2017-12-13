Staff at Meadgate Nursery have been praised in an Ofsted report for the way they motivate and engage with the children in their care.

Inspectors from the education watchdog, Ofsted, visited the nursery on Mascalls Way in Great Baddow, Chelmsford, on November 21 and, in a report released yesterday, marked the school with a rating of 'Good'.

In the report, the inspector, Jennifer Forbes, writes: "Children make good progress in their learning and development.

"Staff understand how children learn and provide interesting and challenging experiences that motivate them to learn and stimulate their curiosity."

The staff were also praised for their relationship building with parents and the children were complimented on their behaviour.

Pleased with the outcome was nursery manager, Ann Claxton.

She said: "This is my first Ofsted report since I took over the business in March 2016.

"Having worked in schools for 20 years and being a qualified teacher, I am really pleased with the success me and my team have created and how we move forward in the future."

The nursery's grade of 'Good' is one below the top score of 'Outstanding'.

To achieve this top mark, the nursery were told that they had to improve their staff training and provide better resources and activities.

The nursery accommodates young children aged two to five.