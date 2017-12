The flyover in Chelmsford has reopened after it was closed for three days due to the icy weather that had covered the city.

The flyover, which goes over the busy Army and Navy roundabout in the city centre, was closed on Sunday after heavy snow came down not only across Chelmsford and Essex, but also across most parts of the UK.

Although, as most of the ice and snow has now melted, the flyover opened at around 6:40am today.