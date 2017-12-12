Chelmsford City Council has presented Essex County Cricket Club with a celebratory brass plaque.

The award is in recognition of the Club becoming the 2017 County Champions of England.

The plaque was presented by the Mayor of Chelmsford, Councillor Duncan Lumley, during Full Council on December 6, engraved with the words, “The City of Chelmsford proudly congratulates Essex County Cricket Club on becoming the 2017 County Champions of England.”

Councillor Duncan Lumley, said “We congratulate Essex County Cricket Club for some fine performances which have helped them be crowned 2017 County Champions. Essex’s winning performances have been exceptional, and they thoroughly deserve to be awarded this title.”

The Club lifted the Champion’s trophy for the first time in 25 years after beating Yorkshire in Chelmsford.

Club Chairman, John Faragher, accepted the plaque on the Club’s behalf. He said: “I would like to thank Chelmsford City Council for presenting the plaque to Essex County Cricket Club in recognition of us becoming the 2017 County Champions.

“It will forever acknowledge our great achievement and history here in the City of Chelmsford. We have an excellent relationship with the City Council and the Club thanks them for their continued support as we strive to progress further.”

The County Championship is the domestic first-class cricket competition in England and Wales. It became an official title in 1890.

The competition consists of eighteen clubs named after, and originally representing, historic counties, seventeen from England and one from Wales.

Chelmsford has been home to Essex County Cricket Club since 1967.