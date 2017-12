A man has been rushed to hospital after he fell from scaffolding.

An ambulance crew, ambulance officer and response car from Essex and Herts Air Ambulance rushed Waterhouse Lane in Chelmsford after the man fell approximately six metres from the structure at around 12:05pm yesterday.

He suffered back and wrist injuries in the fall and was taken to Broomfield Hospital for further care.

His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.