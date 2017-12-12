Thousands of school children enjoyed a day off yesterday, and it looks like many will enjoy another today.

Sunday's heavy snow saw schools close over health and safety concerns yesterday, and those concerns have continued into Tuesday.

Primary and secondary schools across the county will close today, with many stating health and safety concerns around travel conditions for staff and pupils as a main concern.

Read the full list of Essex school closures for today below.

Barnes Farm Infant School Chelmsford CM2 6QH

The school will be closed today due to black ice around the school.

Barnes Farm Junior School Chelmsford CM2 6QH

Despite our best efforts, both Barnes Farm schools have had to close today due to the icy surface conditions onsite and in the immediate vicinity of the school site.

Beckers Green Primary School Braintree CM7 3PR

Due to adverse weather and the expected fall in temperatures that will pose a health and safety risk to parents, pupils and staff.

Broomfield Primary School Chelmsford CM1 7DN

No Sheet ice on access to site and across playground, with temperatures not set to rise. Considered too dangerous to open today.

Colne Engaine Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Colchester CO6 2HA

The School will be closed today due to adverse weather conditions.

Columbus School and College (College Campus) Chelmsford CM1 4JG

Danbury Park Community Primary School Chelmsford CM3 4AB

The overnight freeze on top of the compacted snow from yesterday has made paths and access to the school extremely hazardous. The safety of the pupils, staff and visitors is paramount.

De Vere Primary School Halstead CO9 3EA

Black ice on local roads makes staff travel unsafe. Compacted ice on pavements close to school and ice on the site, makes the risk of slips and falls high.

Doddinghurst Church of England (Voluntary Controll Brentwood CM15 0NJ

Having recently visited the school site, which is already frozen, and surrounding areas this evening it is not safe to expect pupils, parents and staff to attempt to ge to the school, therefore we will remain closed.

Doddinghurst Infant School Brentwood CM15 0NJ

Having visited the school sites this evening and the surrounding area, which is already frozen it is not safe to expect staff, children and parents to attempt to get to the school; therefore we will remain closed.

Dr Walker's Church of England (Voluntary Controlle Ongar CM5 0RG

Due to Met Office severe ice warnings the school will be closed to ensure health & safety of children and staff.

Gosfield Community Primary School Halstead CO9 1ST

With continued subzero temperatures we are unable to clear ice and compacted snow from the school site, it is therefore unsafe for staff, pupils and parents.

Great Leighs Primary School Chelmsford CM3 1RP

The school will be closed on Tuesday 12th December due to freezing temperatures overnight and the following morning, making roads and pavements leading to the school hazardous.

Grove House School Brentwood CM15 9DA

Due to the continuing icy conditions the school site, and the roads in and around the school are unsafe.

Hazelmere Junior School Colchester CO4 3JP

John Bunyan Primary and Nursery School Braintree CM7 5UL

John Ray Infant School Braintree CM7 1HL

Due to freezing overnight temperatures on an already dangerous site.

John Ray Junior School Braintree CM7 1HL

Due to adverse weather and the expected fall in temperatures that will pose a health and safety risk.

Kelvedon Hatch Community Primary School Brentwood CM15 0DH

Despite the efforts of our caretaker and parents yesterday, the paths inside and outside school are solid ice and are unsafe. The surrounding roads are also solid ice and there is significant snow. Reluctantly, for the safe

Little Waltham Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Chelmsford CM3 3NY

Messing Primary School Colchester CO5 9TH

Already treacherous site conditions and well below freezing forecast for the day will make driving on country roads potentially very dangerous for the school community.

Milldene Primary School Colchester CO5 0EF

With reference to the Met Office warning for the Tiptree area, Milldene Primary School will be closed on Tuesday 12th December due to predicted overnight freezing temperatures resulting in treacherous and icy conditions

Quilters Junior School Billericay CM12 9LD

Our site is caked in ice. It isn't safe to use. Quilters Infants School, where I am acting HT, is also closed today.

Ramsden Hall Academy Billericay CM11 1HN

Ramsden Hall Academy will be closed Tuesday 12 December 2017 due to dangerous site conditions. Please check the school website and Twitter for an update for Wednesday 13 December.

Rayne Primary and Nursery School Braintree CM77 6BZ

Due to more snow forecast and a met office severe ice warning.

South Green Infant and Nursery School Billericay CM11 2TG

Due to icy conditions South Green Junior School Billericay CM12 9RJ

Unfortunately we have had to make the decision to close today. Conditions on the site, local pavements and routes to school are dangerously icy. We will be open tomorrow as usual.

St Andrew's Church of England (Voluntary Controlle Halstead CO9 4PT

On site conditions as well as surrounding roads and paths are too icy and dangerous.

St Giles' Church of England Primary School Halstead CO9 2RG

Due to the freezing overnight temperatures and to ensure safety for all, school will be closed St Helen's Catholic Infant School Brentwood CM15 9BY Emergency Weather No Due to the extremely icy road and paths to and all around the school, for safety sake, the school will remain closed today.

St John The Baptist Church of England (Voluntary) Halstead CO9 2NH

Due to icy road conditions and sheet ice on school site.

St John's Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Chelmsford CM3 4NS

Dangerous icy conditions St Peter's Church of England (Voluntary Controlled Halstead CO9 3NR Emergency Weather No Due to predicted overnight freezing temperatures for the safety of our students and staff we are closing school on Tuesday 12th December

St Thomas of Canterbury Church of England (Aided) Brentwood CM15 9BX

Despite our best efforts the school site is not safe this morning due to widespread ice. To safeguard our children, staff and parents the Infant and Junior Schools will be closed.

Stebbing Primary School Great Dunmow CM6 3SH E

Sunnymede Junior School Billericay CM11 2HL

SUNNYMEDE INFANT AND JUNIOR SCHOOLS BOTH CLOSED. Following a risk assessment of the school site, the high levels of ice means we cannot ensure children and staff will be safe. We apologise for any inconvenience.

Tanglewood Nursery School Chelmsford CM1 2DX

Despite the best efforts of our site manager yesterday to clear the paths, the school grounds and the surrounding pavements are hazardous. The temperatures are set to stay below freezing this morning so to ensure the safety

The Billericay School Billericay CM12 9LH

Despite the best efforts of our site staff today, the continuing snowfall and freezing weather conditions have forced us to close the school to students again tomorrow.

The Bishops' Church of England and Catholic Primar Chelmsford CM1 6ZQ

School will open at 9.45am with registration at 10.00am.

The Flitch Green Academy Dunmow CM6 3GG

Freezing overnight temperatures will make journeys to school for pupils, parents and staff difficult and potentially dangerous.

The Sandon School Chelmsford CM2 7AQ

The School will adopt the Adverse Weather procedures. School will open at 10:30am and finish at 2:30pm.

Thriftwood School Chelmsford CM2 8RW

Trinity St Mary's Church of England (Voluntary Aid Chelmsford CM3 5JX Planned Other No School closed from 12 noon due to exceptional circumstances. A member of staff's family member's funeral is taking place in adjoining church as well as school hall.

Warley Primary School Brentwood CM14 5LF

Snow White Court School Braintree CM77 7UE

White Court School will be closed on Tuesday 12th December.

Woodham Walter Church of England (Voluntary Contro Maldon CM9 6RF

Due to freezing temperatures, sheet ice and black ice on the hilly approaches to the school and on the site, it would be unsafe for pupils, parents and staff to travel.